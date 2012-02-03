Feb 3 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,325.85 5,269.90 1.06 Nifty Feb 5,345.55 5,274.35 1.34 Open Interest 22,525,100 21,898,700 2.86 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.40 1.33 5.26 Volume Put-Call 1.10 1.16 -5.17 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.09 23.69 1.69 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 23.86 20.52 16.27 Put ATM IV (30D) 20.41 22.68 -10 For more details, please click on and . Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS>, Ashok Leyland <ASOKG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, and Unitech <UNTEG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Sintex Industries <SNTXG2:NS>, Reliance Power <RPOLG2:NS>, Dish TV <DSTVG2:NS>, DLF <DLFG2:NS> and ITC <ITCG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. India's 50-share Nifty index breached 5,300 for the first time since November 2011, backed by stronger rupee, dollar inflows and better-than-expected PMI reports across globe, said two institutional dealers. "Fresh long accumulation in frontline stocks kept the market above 5,300 of Nifty in the last hour of trade. Banking, auto, FMCG and pharma stocks witnessed long build-up mainly," said B.N. Rahul, a derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. "Market is now in overbought zone technically. Therefore, we may see some profit-booking in next trading session." (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)