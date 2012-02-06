Feb 6 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5361.65 5,325.85 0.67 Nifty Feb 5366.85 5,345.55 0.40 Open Interest 24,244,750 22,525,100 7.63 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.43 1.40 2.14 Volume Put-Call 1.16 1.10 5.45 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.62 24.09 2.20 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.81 23.86 -12.78 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.03 20.41 17.74 For more details, please click on and . Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS>, GVK Power <GVKPG2:NS>, Dena Bank <DENAG2:NS>, Apollo Tyres <APLOG2:NS> and Essar Oil <ESROG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, ITC <ITCG2:NS>, 3I Infotech <TIING2:NS>, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd <HDILG2:NS> and Power Finance <PWFCG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. "As expected, we did witness major gains today in Nifty as the trend has turned bullish. Favorable global cues coupled with supportive domestic developments strengthened sentiments," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "However, cautious approach is recommended as global developments will continue to influence sentiments, thereby making the markets highly volatile. Resistance is placed at 5,375-5,400 levels." (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)