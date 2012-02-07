Feb 7 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,335.15 5,361.65 -0.49 Nifty Feb 5,355.20 5,366.85 -0.22 Open Interest 25,262,800 24,244,750 4.20 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.43 1.43 0.00 Volume Put-Call 1.19 1.16 2.59 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.91 24.66 1.01 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.54 20.81 -1.30 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.63 24.03 2.50 For more details, please click on and . Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, South Indian Bank <SIBKG2:NS>, BHEL <BHELG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS> and Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd <HDILG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, GVK Power <GVKPG2:NS>, Dena Bank <DENAG2:NS> and Power Finance <PWFCG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. "Nifty showed selling pressure from its resistance near 5,400 levels and closed in red. Nifty is having a tough time near 5,400 levels. Further buying interest may be seen only above 5,400 levels. On downside, Nifty has support in the 5,250-5,200 zone," Puneet Kinra, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)