Feb 7 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5,335.15 5,361.65 -0.49
Nifty Feb 5,355.20 5,366.85 -0.22
Open Interest 25,262,800 24,244,750 4.20
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.43 1.43 0.00
Volume Put-Call 1.19 1.16 2.59
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 24.91 24.66 1.01
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 20.54 20.81 -1.30
Put ATM IV (30D) 24.63 24.03 2.50
Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, South Indian Bank <SIBKG2:NS>, BHEL
<BHELG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS> and Jaiprakash
Associates <JAIAG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for
the February contract.
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd <HDILG2:NS>, IFCI
<IFCIG2:NS>, Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, GVK Power <GVKPG2:NS>,
Dena Bank <DENAG2:NS> and Power Finance <PWFCG2:NS> were the top
open-interest losers.
"Nifty showed selling pressure from its resistance near
5,400 levels and closed in red. Nifty is having a tough time
near 5,400 levels. Further buying interest may be seen only
above 5,400 levels. On downside, Nifty has support in the
5,250-5,200 zone," Puneet Kinra, senior technical analyst at
Bonanza Portfolio said.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)