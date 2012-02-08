Feb 8 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5368.15 5335.15 0.62 Nifty Feb 5388.50 5355.20 0.62 Open Interest 25,659,650 25,262,800 1.57 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.41 1.43 -1.40 Volume Put-Call 1.19 1.19 0.00 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.27 24.91 -2.57 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.61 20.54 5.21 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.45 24.63 -8.85 For more details, please click on and . Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS>, Bharti Airtel <BRTIG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, GMR Infra <GMRIG2:NS> and Hindalco <HALCG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, South Indian Bank <SIBKG2:NS>, Shree Renuka Sugars <SRESG2:NS>, Jet Airways <JETG2:NS> and IDFC <IDFCG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. "After witnessing uninterrupted rally for the last couple of days, a bout of profit booking at higher levels near 5,400 was expected. Cautious approach is recommended as market has become highly volatile," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "On the domestic front, impending (state) elections will influence market sentiments .... Downside support exists at 5,320, 5,260 and then 5,220." Nifty will face technical resistance at 5,400-5,466. On the downside, support lies at 5,270-5,175, said two future and options dealers . (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)