Feb 8 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5368.15 5335.15 0.62
Nifty Feb 5388.50 5355.20 0.62
Open Interest 25,659,650 25,262,800 1.57
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.41 1.43 -1.40
Volume Put-Call 1.19 1.19 0.00
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 24.27 24.91 -2.57
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 21.61 20.54 5.21
Put ATM IV (30D) 22.45 24.63 -8.85
For more details, please click on and
.
Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS>, Bharti Airtel
<BRTIG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, GMR Infra <GMRIG2:NS> and
Hindalco <HALCG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the
February contract.
NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, South Indian Bank <SIBKG2:NS>, Shree
Renuka Sugars <SRESG2:NS>, Jet Airways <JETG2:NS> and IDFC
<IDFCG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers.
"After witnessing uninterrupted rally for the last couple
of days, a bout of profit booking at higher levels near 5,400
was expected. Cautious approach is recommended as market has
become highly volatile," said Shanu Goel, senior research
analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
"On the domestic front, impending (state) elections will
influence market sentiments .... Downside support exists at
5,320, 5,260 and then 5,220."
Nifty will face technical resistance at 5,400-5,466. On the
downside, support lies at 5,270-5,175, said two future and
options dealers .
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)