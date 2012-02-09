Feb 9 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5412.35 5368.15 0.82 Nifty Feb 5437.05 5388.50 0.90 Open Interest 26,240,000 25,659,650 2.26 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.45 1.41 2.84 Volume Put-Call 1.21 1.19 1.68 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.30 24.27 -4.00 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.97 21.61 -2.96 Put ATM IV (30D) 20.60 22.45 -8.24 For more details, please click on and . Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS>, IVRCL Infra <IVRCG2:NS>, Tata Global <TAGLG2:NS> and Hindustan Construction <HCNSG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) <HDILG2:NS>, IDFC <IDFCG2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Dish TV <DSTVG2:NS> and Titan industries <TITNG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. "On the upside, Nifty may find resistance near 5,500 levels," said Puneet Kinra, technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, adding the market was bullish and the buying momentum could continue . (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)