Feb 9 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5412.35 5368.15 0.82
Nifty Feb 5437.05 5388.50 0.90
Open Interest 26,240,000 25,659,650 2.26
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.45 1.41 2.84
Volume Put-Call 1.21 1.19 1.68
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 23.30 24.27 -4.00
Call ATM IV (30D) 20.97 21.61 -2.96
Put ATM IV (30D) 20.60 22.45 -8.24
Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS>,
IVRCL Infra <IVRCG2:NS>, Tata Global <TAGLG2:NS> and Hindustan
Construction <HCNSG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for
the February contract.
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL)
<HDILG2:NS>, IDFC <IDFCG2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Dish
TV <DSTVG2:NS> and Titan industries <TITNG2:NS> were the top
open-interest losers.
"On the upside, Nifty may find resistance near 5,500
levels," said Puneet Kinra, technical research analyst
at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, adding the market was bullish and the
buying momentum could continue .
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)