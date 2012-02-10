Feb 10 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5381.60 5412.35 -0.57 Nifty Feb 5397.65 5437.05 -0.72 Open Interest 25,251,350 26,240,000 -3.77 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.41 1.45 -2.76 Volume Put-Call 1.15 1.21 -4.96 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.83 23.30 2.27 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.90 20.97 4.43 Put ATM IV (30D) 20.41 20.60 -0.92 For more details, please click on and . IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, GMR Infra <GMRIG2:NS>, MTNL <MTNLG2:NS> and Adani Power <ADANG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS>, Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd <HDILG2:NS> and Hindustan Construction <HCNSG2:NS> were open interest losers. "On the weekly basis, Nifty closed almost at the point where it opened," Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities, said in a note. "This has created a doji candle pattern. A doji candle pattern after a rise (at a top) suggests that the prevailing trend (which was up) may have come to a halt, it could even reverse from here, provided it gives confirmation of the downside." Technical resistance is at 5,466, with support at 5,270-5,175, Bavishi said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)