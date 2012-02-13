Feb 13 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5390.20 5381.60 0.16 Nifty Feb 5418.00 5397.65 0.38 Open Interest 24,738,000 25,251,350 -2.03 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.42 1.41 0.71 Volume Put-Call 1.27 1.15 10.43 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.71 23.83 -0.50 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.85 21.90 4.34 Put ATM IV (30D) 19.53 20.41 -4.31 For more details, please click on and . IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, SAIL <SAILG2:NS>, Reliance Power <RPOLG2:NS>, Shree Renuka Sugars <SRESG2:NS> and Tata Motors <TAMdvG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for the February contract. Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS> and Bajaj Hindustan <BJHNG2:NS> were open interest losers. "I am expecting a sell-off in 1-2 days. Maximum call open interest were at 5500. We are advising clients to buy 5400 put in terms of protecting their portfolios. Resistance levels are at 5,430-5,440," said Savio Shetty, senior derivatives analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)