Feb 14 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5416.05 5390.20 0.48 Nifty Feb 5440.35 5418.00 0.41 Open Interest 24,262,650 24,738,000 -1.92 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.50 1.42 5.63 Volume Put-Call 1.13 1.27 -11.02 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 22.71 23.71 -4.22 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 17.67 22.85 -22.67 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.57 19.53 10.45 For more details, please click on and . Alok Industries <ALOKH2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLH2:NS>, GMR Infra <GMRIH2:NS>,Punj Lloyd <PUJLH2:NS> and Cairn India <CAILH2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for the March contract. Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, S Kumar <SKMKG2:NS> JSW Ispat <JSWIG2:NS> and Cairn India <CAILG2:NS> were the top open interest losers of February contract. "5400 put options added 122 percent in open interest on weekly basis and 5500 put options added 222 percent till date . Overall trend remain bullish and we expect market to reach 5,600 till expiry," said Nandish Patel, derivatives analyst at brokerage Sharekhan. "5700 and 5600 call options have seen additions in open interest," Patel said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)