Feb 15 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5531.95 5416.05 2.14 Nifty Feb 5552.55 5440.35 2.06 Open Interest 24,985,600 24,262,650 2.98 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.61 1.50 7.33 Volume Put-Call 1.22 1.13 7.96 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 22.10 22.71 -2.69 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.20 17.67 14.32 Put ATM IV (30D) 17.16 21.57 -20.45 For more details, please click on and . Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCH2:NS>, Punj Lloyd <PUJLH2:NS>, GMR Infrastructure <GMRIH2:NS> and JSW Steel <JSTLH2:NS> were top gainers in open interest for the March contract. Punj Lloyd <PUJLG2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Ashok Leyland <ASOKG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS> and Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS> the top open interest losers of February contract. "Sentiment has improved considerably and the short-term trend has definitely turned bullish. Key US economic data is expected this week and hence market sentiment may get affected by global developments. Downside support exists around 5,433-5,450," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. Derivative traders said the Nifty was trading near its resistance level of 5,540 and profit booking could happen anytime. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)