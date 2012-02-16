Feb 16 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,521.95 5,531.95 -0.18 Nifty Feb 5,537.80 5,552.55 -0.27 Open Interest 23,920,200 24,985,600 -4.26 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.66 1.61 3.11 Volume Put-Call 1.39 1.22 13.9 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.33 22.10 5.57 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.78 20.20 2.87 Put ATM IV (30D) 19.12 17.16 11.42 For more details, please click on and . NEED RICS GMR Infrastructure <GMRIG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS> and Punj Lloyd <PUJLG2:NS> were the top gainers in open interest for March contracts, while IFCI <IFCIG2:NS> and Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS> gained the most in February contracts. GMR Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS>, Unitech <UNTEG2:NS> and ITC <ITCG2:NS> were the top open interest losers in February contracts. "Initial losses were seen in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, which fell more than 3 percent during the day on reports of a likely decline in gas output from the company's KG-D6 oil block," said Shanu Goel, an analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "Global developments continue to make the market highly volatile and two consecutive closings above 5,500 level have made the short-term trend of the Nifty bullish and downside support exists 5,433-5,450." (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)