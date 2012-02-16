Feb 16 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5,521.95 5,531.95 -0.18
Nifty Feb 5,537.80 5,552.55 -0.27
Open Interest 23,920,200 24,985,600 -4.26
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.66 1.61 3.11
Volume Put-Call 1.39 1.22 13.9
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 23.33 22.10 5.57
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 20.78 20.20 2.87
Put ATM IV (30D) 19.12 17.16 11.42
GMR Infrastructure <GMRIG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>
and Punj Lloyd <PUJLG2:NS> were the top gainers in open interest
for March contracts, while IFCI <IFCIG2:NS> and Lanco Infratech
<LAING2:NS> gained the most in February contracts.
GMR Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS>,
Unitech <UNTEG2:NS> and ITC <ITCG2:NS> were the top open
interest losers in February contracts.
"Initial losses were seen in index heavyweight Reliance
Industries, which fell more than 3 percent during the day on
reports of a likely decline in gas output from the company's
KG-D6 oil block," said Shanu Goel, an analyst at Bonanza
Portfolio Ltd.
"Global developments continue to make the market highly
volatile and two consecutive closings above 5,500 level have
made the short-term trend of the Nifty bullish and
downside support exists 5,433-5,450."
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)