Feb 17 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5564.30 5,521.95 0.77 Nifty Feb 5589.60 5,537.80 0.94 Open Interest 22,211,600 23,920,200 -7.14 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.71 1.66 3.01 Volume Put-Call 1.25 1.39 -10.07 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.18 23.33 3.64 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.51 20.78 -1.30 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.35 19.12 11.66 For more details, please click on and . Suzlon Energy <SUZLH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, IDFC <IDFCH2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMH2:NS> and Tata Motors <TAMOH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, GMR Infra <GMRIG2:NS>, IDFC <IDFCG2:NS> and Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS> were the top open interest losers in February contracts. Milan Bavishi, head, research at Inventure Growth and Securities said that strong foreign fund flows have helped recent gains in Nifty. "Regular profit booking is advised," said Bavishi, who sees immediate resistance for the Nifty at 5,680. He added that 5,315 can act as support for the index. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Subhadip Sircar)