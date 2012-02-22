Feb 22 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5505.35 5607.15 -1.82 Nifty Feb 5518.10 5622.15 -1.85 Open Interest 15,842,200 16,425,000 -3.55 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.63 1.80 -9.44 Volume Put-Call 1.20 NA NA Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 26.80 26.25 2.1 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.41 NA NA Put ATM IV (30D) 25.47 NA NA For more details, please click on and . IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLH2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMH2:NS> and Shree Renuka Sugar <SRESH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS>, Unitech <UNTEG2:NS> and Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS> were the top open interest losers in February contracts. "Tomorrow being February derivative series expiry day, the market is likely to witness increased volatility. Global developments related to Greece and U.S. economies will continue to influence market sentiments," Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, said. "The bulls were caught on the backfoot as Nifty corrected with almost 150 points intraday. Below 5,500-5,495, downside support exists at 5440-5430," Goel added. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)