Feb 23 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5483.30 5505.35 -0.4 Nifty Feb 5483.30 5518.10 -0.63 Open Interest 12,251,050 15,842,200 -22.6 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.57 1.63 -3.68 Volume Put-Call 1.13 1.20 -5.83 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.33 26.80 -9.22 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.95 24.41 2.21 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.96 25.47 -13.78 For more details, please click on and . IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, GVK Power and Infrastructure <GVKPH2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS> and Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, GVK Power and Infrastructure <GVKPG2:NS> and Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS> were the top open interest losers in February contracts. "Rollover in Nifty is at 67 percent suggesting lack of aggression in carrying forward positions. Buying is suggested around 5,400," said Sahaj Agrawal, associate vice president, derivatives at Kotak Securities. Puneet Kinra, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd said that Nifty has some support around 5,450-5,400 levels. If Nifty remains supported at these levels, then recovery may be seen, otherwise selling pressure may continue, he said. "On upside, Nifty has resistance in 5,550-5,600 zone," Kinra added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)