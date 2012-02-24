Feb 24 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,429.30 5,483.30 -0.98 Nifty March 5,487.45 5,539 -0.93 Open Interest 25,389,200 23,930,200 6.09 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.56 1.57 -0.63 Volume Put-Call 1.08 1.13 -4.42 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.82 24.33 2.01 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 23 24.95 -7.81 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.95 21.96 9.06 For more details, please click on and . Suzlon Energy <SUZLH2:NS>, Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS>, Dish TV <DSTVH2:NS>, Unitech <UNTEH2:NS> and ITC <ITCH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, Tata Global Beverages <TAGLH2:NS>, GVK Power and Infrastructure <GVKPH2:NS>, Escorts <ESCOH2:NS> and S Kumars Nationwide <SKMKH2:NS> were the top open interest losers in February contracts. "Technical recovery can be expected in Nifty at lower levels of 5,400-5,375," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, adding that the recent losses in Nifty were overdone. "Global developments related to Greece and US economy will continue to influence market sentiments," Goel added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)