Feb 27 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock Exchange on Monday: Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5281.20 5,429.30 -2.73 Nifty March 5338.60 5,487.45 -2.71 Open Interest 24,827,450 25,389,200 -2.21 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.31 1.56 -16.03 Volume Put-Call 1.08 1.08 0.00 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 27.38 24.82 10.31 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 28.68 23 24.70 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.69 23.95 3.09 For more details, please click on and . ITC <ITCH2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Sintex <SNTXH2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKH2:NS> and BHEL <BHELH2:NS> were gainers in open interest for March contracts. Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS> Suzlon <SUZLH2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, IVRCL <IVRCH2:NS>, HCC <HCNSH2:NS> were the top open interest losers in March contracts. State elections and the federal budget would be guiding factors for the markets going forward, D. K. Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director at SMC Investments and Advisors said. "The liquidity factor is another reason at the moment as MCX IPO has taken away close to 350 billion rupees from the markets," Aggarwal said, indicating advance tax payments in mid-March of about 500-600 billion rupees may further exert pressure on liquidity. Derivative dealers see 5,225-5,200 as a crucial support for Nifty and attribute the recent correction to rising crude oil prices. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)