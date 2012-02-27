Feb 27 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives section of the National Stock
Exchange on Monday:
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5281.20 5,429.30 -2.73
Nifty March 5338.60 5,487.45 -2.71
Open Interest 24,827,450 25,389,200 -2.21
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.31 1.56 -16.03
Volume Put-Call 1.08 1.08 0.00
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 27.38 24.82 10.31
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 28.68 23 24.70
Put ATM IV (30D) 24.69 23.95 3.09
For more details, please click on and
.
ITC <ITCH2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIH2:NS>, Sintex <SNTXH2:NS>, Alok
Industries <ALOKH2:NS> and BHEL <BHELH2:NS> were gainers in open
interest for March contracts.
Sterlite Industries <STRLH2:NS> Suzlon <SUZLH2:NS>, Lanco
Infratech <LAINH2:NS>, IVRCL <IVRCH2:NS>, HCC <HCNSH2:NS> were
the top open interest losers in March contracts.
State elections and the federal budget would be guiding
factors for the markets going forward, D. K. Aggarwal, Chairman
& Managing Director at SMC Investments and Advisors said.
"The liquidity factor is another reason at the moment as MCX
IPO has taken away close to 350 billion rupees from the
markets," Aggarwal said, indicating advance tax payments in
mid-March of about 500-600 billion rupees may further exert
pressure on liquidity.
Derivative dealers see 5,225-5,200 as a crucial support for
Nifty and attribute the recent correction to rising crude oil
prices.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)