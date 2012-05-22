SINGAPORE, May 22 (IFR) - India's mounting economic and
political woes are prompting market players to raise the spectre
of a Greek-style crisis in Asia's third largest economy.
This is not simply idle speculation. Last Friday, the rupee
crashed to an all-time low against the dollar of 54.9 and it was
stuck most of Tuesday at the psychologically significant
Rs55/USD level, where the currency is seen as having no obvious
technical support. And the implications of a rupee collapse
would be immense.
"It could go to stratospheric levels against the dollar and
it looks to me as if the Indian government is aiming at a de
facto devaluation in an effort to prop up flagging economic
growth. And you then have to worry about all the unpleasant
boxes such an action would inevitably tick, such as straining
further the country's already strained balance of payments as
well as bringing on an almighty wave of inflationary pressure,"
said a credit analyst at a ratings agency in Singapore.
He added that a spike in the rupee would strain the cashflow
of corporates and banks as they struggled to service
dollar-denominated debt and that the odds of a widespread Indian
debt restructuring would be low.
In his opinion the market will determine the rupee's level,
with a formal devaluation seen as unlikely given the consequent
need for interest rates to be pushed significantly higher to
contain capital flight and counter toxic inflation levels.
This scenario was seen in the UK in 1992 when the country
exited the ERM and the government pushed short term interest
rates up to 15% from 10%, spending billions of pounds of
reserves to defend the currency in the process.
Should something similar occur to India, it would almost
certainly lose its coveted investment-grade rating, with a
one-notch demotion required for that to occur. S&P has India on
negative watch for its Baa3 foreign currency rating while
Moody's and Fitch retain a stable outlook on the country.
As the country's government faces political impasse amid
infighting, principally between prime minister Manmohan Singh
and finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on the subject of tax
reform, and India limps from one corruption scandal to the next,
the sense of decay is palpable.
Surprisingly, India's deteriorating economic fundamentals
and toxic politics have not yet impacted the relative value of
its issuers offshore debt. In fact, on Tuesday India's dollar
offshore curve recovered the 10bp it had widened on Monday. But
that situation is unlikely to hold much longer.
"As market players start to fret about the possibility of a
full-blown rupee devaluation, you will see this start to impact
spreads on the country's offshore curve. If the currency goes in
a big way, you will have a unilateral replaying in India of the
Asian financial crisis, which involved default on short-dated
offshore debt and a mass round of debt restructuring. India is
hanging in the balance right now, and the worst case scenario
seems increasingly likely to play out," said a Hong Kong-based
syndicate head.
Just as the tide moves against them, though, Indian
corporates are seeing the need for offshore funding increase.
According to the credit analyst, many Indian corporates have
reached borrowing ceilings with local banks and are sizing up
offshore bond issuance as a result. That would be a tall order
and an expensive trip, though.
With massive convertible maturities coming up, some in
dollars, a local market that is increasingly saturated and has
less support from foreign investors and a closed dollar market,
it seems inevitable that restructuring will soon become the main
activity for Mumbai-based investment-bankers.
(Reporting By Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Julian Baker)