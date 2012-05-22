(Recasts, adds background, context)
By Jonathan Rogers
SINGAPORE, May 22 (IFR) - India's mounting economic and
political woes are prompting market players to raise the spectre
of a crisis in Asia's third largest economy. Talk of a
Greek-style crisis in which the government struggles to pay back
its debts is overdone - the country has a manageable foreign
currency debt and ample foreign currency reserves. But the
corporate and financial sectors have borrowed in foreign
currencies and would be hit by any depreciation of the rupee.
Last Friday, the rupee crashed to an all-time low against
the dollar of Rs54.9 and it was stuck most of Tuesday at the
psychologically significant Rs55/USD level, where the currency
is seen as having no obvious technical support. And the
implications of a rupee collapse would be immense.
"It could go to stratospheric levels against the dollar and
it looks to me as if the Indian government is aiming at a de
facto devaluation in an effort to prop up flagging economic
growth. And you then have to worry about all the unpleasant
boxes such an action would inevitably tick, such as straining
further the country's already strained balance of payments as
well as bringing on an almighty wave of inflationary pressure,"
said a credit analyst at a ratings agency in Singapore.
He added that a spike in the rupee would strain the cashflow
of corporates and banks as they struggled to service
dollar-denominated debt and that the odds of a widespread Indian
debt restructuring would be low.
In his opinion the market will determine the rupee's level,
with a formal devaluation seen as unlikely given the consequent
need for interest rates to be pushed significantly higher to
contain capital flight and counter toxic inflation levels.
This scenario was seen in the UK in 1992 when the country
exited the ERM and the government pushed short term interest
rates up to 15% from 10%, spending billions of pounds of
reserves to defend the currency in the process.
Should something similar occur to India, it would almost
certainly lose its coveted investment-grade rating, with a
one-notch demotion required for that to occur. S&P has India on
negative watch for its Baa3 foreign currency rating while
Moody's and Fitch retain a stable outlook on the country.
As the country's government faces political impasse amid
infighting, principally between prime minister Manmohan Singh
and finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on the subject of tax
reform, and India limps from one corruption scandal to the next,
the sense of decay is palpable.
Surprisingly, India's deteriorating economic fundamentals
and toxic politics have not yet impacted the relative value of
its issuers offshore debt. In fact, on Tuesday India's dollar
offshore curve recovered the 10bp it had widened on Monday. But
that situation is unlikely to hold much longer.
"As market players start to fret about the possibility of a
full-blown rupee devaluation, you will see this start to impact
spreads on the country's offshore curve.
"If the currency goes in a big way, you will have a
unilateral replaying in India of the Asian financial crisis,
which involved default on short-dated offshore debt and a mass
round of debt restructuring. India is hanging in the balance
right now, and the worst case scenario seems increasingly likely
to play out," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate head.
Regulators need to act fast to ensure the situation remains
in control by providing Indian corporates with enough
alternatives to refinance outstanding dollar debt. A start would
be to put in place all the recommendations of a finance
ministry-appointed panel of experts to deepen the local bond
markets. Creating funding alternatives to the offshore bond
markets has become imperative.
According to the credit analyst, many Indian corporates have
reached borrowing ceilings with local banks and are sizing up
offshore bond issuance as a result. That would be a tall order
and an expensive trip, though.
With massive convertible maturities coming up, some in
dollars, a local market that is increasingly saturated and has
less support from foreign investors and a closed dollar market,
it seems inevitable that restructuring will soon become the main
activity for Mumbai-based investment-bankers.
(Reporting By Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Julian Baker)