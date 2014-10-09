MUMBAI Oct 9 Temasek Holdings has agreed to
invest 5 billion rupees ($82 million) to buy a stake in Devyani
International, operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee
chains in India, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
The sources said the Singapore state investor would use 1
billion rupees to purchase part of a holding in Devyani by ICICI
Venture, the private equity arm of ICICI Bank.
The rest would be a direct purchase in the restaurant chain
operator, the sources added, declining to specify the percentage
stake that Temasek would acquire.
"The deal is done and an announcement is likely very soon,"
one of the sources said.
Devyani International operates more than 300 outlets of
restaurant and coffee chains including Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa
Coffee in India and other southeast Asian countries, according
to its website.
Temasek and ICICI Venture declined to comment, while Devyani
International officials did not immediately return phone calls
seeking comments.
Private equity funds have invested $4.6 billion in India so
far this year, compared with $3.1 billion in 2013, Thomson
Reuters data showed. Consumer-related investments contributed to
a fifth of the total private equity inflows so far this year.
(1 US dollar = 61.0200 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Indulal PM in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by
Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; editing by Jane Baird)