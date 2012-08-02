MUMBAI Aug 2 India's Dewan Housing is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($62.7 million) via bonds with a terminal maturity of seven years, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The bond has a put option in the third and fifth year and will pay a coupon of 11 percent until the third year. If the put option is not exercised in the third year, it will pay out a coupon of 11.45 percent. If it is not exercised in the fifth year, it will pay a coupon of 11.55 percent until maturity.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the sole arranger for the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)