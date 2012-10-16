Oct 16 Deutsche Post DHL's express delivery unit DHL plans to invest 100 million euros ($129.36 million) in India over the next couple of years to set up new warehouses and transport facilities, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Vikas Anand, DHL India's chief operating officer for the supply chain division told reporters at a news conference there were plans to set up eight new warehouses.

DHL already offers express delivery, global forwarding and supply chain services in India and is in the process of expanding services.

It operates a large warehousing zone in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu which caters to the retail, energy, healthcare and automotive sectors, among others.

India's recent decision to open the retail sector to global supermarkets, in order to modernise its food supply chain, is expected to draw greater investments in its poor logistics infrastructure. ($1=0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil and Alex Richardson)