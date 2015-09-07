By Rajendra Jadhav
| SURAT, India, Sept 8
SURAT, India, Sept 8 A year ago, India's diamond
capital hit the headlines when one of the largest polishing
companies in the western city of Surat treated hundreds of
employees to bonuses in the form of Fiat cars, apartments and
jewellery.
This year, there's no sign of a repeat bonanza in a city
that by some estimates polishes about 80 percent of the world's
diamonds.
More than 5,000 Surat polishers have lost their jobs since
June and thousands more could be left without work, as Chinese
consumers pull back from luxury purchases, leaving jewellers
with stocks of unsold jewellery and gems. Polishers say Chinese
jewellers have defaulted on deals worth millions of dollars.
Nearly half a dozen large diamond companies in the city have
closed down: a significant hit for an industry that employs
nearly a million people in India, two-thirds of them in Surat.
Jobs are a critical issue for India's government, struggling
to revive economic growth to a rate that will create employment
for millions joining the workforce every year.
Sunilkumar Rajput spent 25 years cutting gems in this
coastal city, where streets are lined with workshops of all
sizes, bustling with craftsmen huddled under desk lamps,
preparing to carve rough diamonds into multi-faceted gems. He
lost his job in June.
"I am ready to work even at half the salary I was getting in
my previous job, but no one will listen," says Rajput, 45,
speaking in a quiet side street of Surat. He has sent his
children back to his home state of Uttar Pradesh, in India's
north, to save money.
Distress in Surat's warren of polishing houses comes at a
time of unrest across the state of Gujarat - Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's home base - where hundreds of thousands of
members of the Patidar, or Patel, community have held protests
to demand changes to India's affirmative action policies, which
they say hurt them.
Like many of Gujarat's largest industries, diamond polishing
is dominated by Patels, who make up 14 percent of the state and
a nascent but disgruntled middle class.
Hiren Patel, 35, says his salary has halved since June: "We
have work only for three days a week."
Last month, he joined a rally of at least half a million
people which turned violent, leaving at least seven dead.
GROWING PAIN
China represents roughly a fifth of the world polished
diamond market - less than half of the United States in value
terms - and accounts for the same proportion of India's $23
billion of annual exports.
But its growth has fuelled the diamond industry in recent
years, as jewellery stores expanded at breakneck pace to cater
for luxury hungry consumers.
At the peak, between 2008 and 2013, diamond jewellery sales
in China grew at a compound annual rate of 18 percent. Now,
industry executives estimate growth in single digits, and
jewellers are adapting - and cutting back.
A stock market crash since June and slowing growth has hurt
the wealthy in China. Also, a crackdown on corruption has meant
that the rich are fearful of any ostentatious signs of wealth,
and among luxury goods, jewellery has taken a big hit.
Surat polishes cheaper diamonds of less than a carat, but is
also known for solitaires - single stones - popular with Chinese
buyers.
"In the last couple of years China was on an explosive
growth path," said Stephen Lussier, CEO of Forevermark, the
diamond brand of the De Beers group, the world's largest diamond
company by market value. "Now, demand for polished diamonds in
China has significantly reduced relative to a year ago."
Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion
Council, estimates a drop of 50 percent this fiscal year from a
year ago.
Surat's ranks of craftsmen, swollen by cheap migrant labour,
ballooned over the boom years in anticipation of more growth and
ever-higher diamond prices. Instead, margins are squeezed as
polished prices fall faster than rough, with even major
producers Anglo American-owned De Beers and Russia's
Alrosa pulling back.
India's exports of cut and polished diamonds in July fell
18.3 percent from a year ago, to $1.5 billion. July imports
plunged 43 percent to $1.9 billion. Over the year, imports are
expected to drop by a fifth.
"In an over-supplied market, we don't have any option but to
cut production," says Mavji Patel, managing director of Kiran
Gems, a leading diamond exporter.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Ian Geoghegan)