MUMBAI/NEW YORK Aug 29 The patriotism of
wealthy overseas Indians has helped the country avert economic
crises in the past and it is little surprise that embattled
policymakers are turning to them again to plug a record trade
gap that is battering the rupee.
This time, though, big investors among the more than
25-million overseas Indian community - the world's
second-largest diaspora - are staying away as the economic
outlook darkens and political instability looms ahead of
national elections.
Shoring up inflows from the overseas Indians is a key weapon
in Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's arsenal to prop-up the
rupee that has lost 20 percent against the dollar so far this
year and which dropped to a record low on Wednesday.
The rupee's crash has boosted remittances, mainly from
blue-collar workers overseas - particularly in the Gulf - who
can get more rupees for hard currency. However, it has not
triggered a surge in high-value investments in real estate,
private equity funds and stock markets, bankers and wealth
managers said.
Underlining the hesitancy, flows from non-resident Indians
(NRIs) into bank deposits in the April-June quarter dropped to
$5.5 billion from $6.6 billion a year-earlier, central bank data
shows.
Investments in real estate by overseas Indians dropped about
30 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, according to
the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of
India (CREDAI), an umbrella group of local property developers.
"People feel like there are too many unknowns. The most
recent government has been ghastly, and nobody quite knows what
comes after it. I haven't been optimistic about India for quite
a while," said Vasant Prabhu, chief financial officer of
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in New York.
"What makes it hard, you don't know what the bottom of the
rupee is," he said in comments underscored by a rupee that
stumbled from 63 per dollar on Friday to almost 69 per dollar on
Wednesday - a sharp move over such a short period of time for a
currency.
His comments were echoed by wealth managers and bankers in
Britain, the United States and India who said non-resident
Indian clients saw too many uncertainties despite the
tantalising prospect of buying assets with a record-low rupee.
Economic growth is at its weakest in a decade and seen
slowing further, New Delhi is struggling to close a record
deficit in the current account - the broadest measure of a
country's international trade - and a national election that
must be held by May could tempt the government to spend to win
over voters and so undermine its fiscal discipline.
In addition, emerging markets are losing favour with
investors generally as the prospect of the United States reining
in its economic stimulus draws cash into U.S. assets.
In a bid to attract funds, India liberalised bank deposit
schemes and some banks raised rates for overseas Indians this
month. They could secure interest rates of more than 8.5 percent
on one-year rupee deposits and as much as 10 percent on
three-year accounts, a relatively high return compared with many
other countries where rates remain near historic lows.
"All these folks always had this strong belief that India is
the safest country to invest and four, five years back when the
rest of the world was collapsing India was still growing," said
Anil Behl, head of wealth and strategy at lender IndusInd Bank
, referring to the global financial crisis.
"That mood has changed now," he said. "I can certainly feel
that some NRIs are looking at dollar-based products from
international stables ... they are very wary of pure rupee
products."
LARGE HIT
The government goes out of its way to tug at the
heartstrings of white-collar expatriates, such as those in
Silicon Valley and at top investment banks in London, to raise
funds and cushion the impact of slowing institutional inflows.
There is even a ministry for Overseas Indian Affairs which has
NRI investment as a core goal.
New Delhi has managed to lure them in the past with
attractive deposit schemes and bonds. It issued a five-year
Resurgent India Bond in 1998, raising more than $4 billion, and
in 2000 it raised $5.5 billion through a deposit scheme.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, was the top recipient
of remittances from diaspora in 2012 with about $70 billion,
followed by China at $66 billion, World Bank figures show. India
received about $63 billion in remittances in 2011.
Banks, including RBS, Barclays and Morgan
Stanley, beefed up their teams in cities like New York,
Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong in recent years to advise
overseas Indians on investment opportunities back home.
But many investors are now staring at losses as the rupee's
plunge since May has wiped out gains they made on investments in
private equity funds and mutual funds in the last few years.
"For people who are dollar-invested, that's a large hit,"
said Ajay Kaisth, principal of New Jersey-based Kai Advisors,
which has $30 million under management, of which more than 60
percent is from Indian clients.
After trading broadly around 45 per dollar in 2010 and 2011,
the rupee has dropped more than 30 percent.
LOSING FAITH
The economy is likely to grow even more slowly in fiscal
2013/14 (April-March) than the decade-low of 5 percent struck
the previous year, as investment will stay weak due to a dearth
of reforms and uncertainty ahead of the election, a Reuters poll
showed.
The rupee has become the worst performer by far among Asian
emerging-market currencies tracked by Reuters, despite frantic
attempts by the government and central bank to support it.
Lalit Kumar Jain, chairman of CREDAI said property purchases
by Indian expatriates were now needs-based rather than
speculative, reducing what has been in the past a key type of
demand.
As a portfolio investment destination, India also faces
daunting competition as developed markets, including the United
States, show signs of finally emerging from the global financial
crisis, said Bundeep Singh Rangar, who advises individuals as
well as companies on India investments as chairman of
London-based IndusView Advisors.
"And that's a cause of concern because the biggest champion
of India is its diaspora, and if they are losing faith you can
imagine how much the non-Indian investor would be losing faith."
