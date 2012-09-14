* Diesel price hiked by 5 rupees or 12 percent from Friday
* Industry had lobbied for hike instead of vehicle tax
* Diesel cars in high demand due to cheaper fuel
* Auto shares rise in relief, Maruti Suzuki up 2.4 pct
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's first diesel price hike
in more than a year clouds the only bright spot in the country's
struggling car market, but carmakers will also be quietly
relieved after lobbying hard against the gloomier alternative of
a tax on diesel vehicles.
Diesel, a heavily subsidised fuel used mainly by farmers and
in trucks and buses, has become increasingly popular as many
middle class families look to cut their fuel bills, and
diesel-powered vehicles are the industry's sole major growth
area.
The hike of 5 rupees or 12 percent, announced by the
government late on Thursday, comes after months of fierce
lobbying by carmakers which argued a proposed tax on
diesel-powered vehicles was unfair as it would leave other
diesel consumers unscathed.
Even with the hike, petrol remains around 45 percent more
expensive than diesel and shares in automakers rose in relief
that the government had chosen not to slap a tax on diesel
vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's biggest
carmaker, climbed 2.4 percent while Tata Motors Ltd
rose 3.3 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was up
1.1 percent.
"The way the price difference between petrol and diesel had
grown was not desirable. There was a need for an increase,"
Sugato Sen, senior director of the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers, told Reuters after the announcement.
"It would have been better to have a smaller increase, but
it is still definitely much better than a tax on diesel cars."
Diesel vehicles accounted for 40 percent of car sales last
fiscal year, twice their share in the previous year. India's car
sales look set to fall below industry estimates of 10 percent
growth this year, as high interest rates and sluggish GDP growth
dampen demand.
Over 80 percent of new orders for market leader Maruti
Suzuki's Swift hatchback are for the diesel version,
while passenger vehicle sales at Mahindra & Mahindra,
which almost exclusively builds diesel-powered utility vehicles,
are up an annual 30 percent in the first five months of the
fiscal year that began in April.
Raising the price of state-subsidised diesel is seen easing
New Delhi's subsidy burden and a widening fiscal deficit.