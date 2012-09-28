SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India's privately owned Essar Oil has sold a diesel cargo for October lifting through a spot tender, its second straight sell tender after nearly two years, traders said on Friday.

Demand for diesel in India has been low due to monsoon rains and poorer economic outlook which has prompted the rare sell cargoes from Essar Oil, traders said.

Essar Oil sold 65,000 to 70,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for Oct. 18-23 lifting to Japanese trader Itochu at a premium of $4.35-4.40 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they added.