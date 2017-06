NEW DELHI India's budget-busting fuel subsidy bill for the current fiscal year ending in March is expected to remain unchanged even after a government decision to allow state-run oil companies to set diesel prices, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

"When they will make this small correction and how much, I can't say," he said. "So I am not factoring it."

