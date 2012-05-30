NEW DELHI May 30 The Indian government has not fixed a date yet for a meeting of Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) to discuss raising the prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas, which are sold at state-set cheaper rates, the finance secretary said.

"As of date there is no EGoM (to review prices of subsidised fuel)" R.S. Gujral told reporters on Wednesday.

Decisions taken my the EGoM do not require approval from the cabinet. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)