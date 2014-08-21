NEW DELHI Aug 21 India's Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Thursday he hoped diesel subsidy would be wiped out soon and prices would become market-determined if current global oil prices hold.

India regulates prices of diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, and kerosene to keep them in check for the masses.

Brent crude oil slipped below $102 a barrel on Thursday, near a 14-month low, on evidence of plentiful fuel supplies and Chinese economic data pointing to slowing demand. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)