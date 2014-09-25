* A qtr of India fuel capacity has refining margins under
$3/bbl
* Decision on diesel deregulation after state polls in Oct
* State refiners' market share may dip on pvt sector
competition
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Time is running out for
India's aging state-run oil refineries as the new government of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set to free up diesel prices
and open the gates to private sector competition.
These refineries, commissioned mostly in the 1950s and 1960s
during India's early industrialisation push, are inefficient and
costly to maintain compared to their modern counterparts on the
coast mainly operated by private companies.
Their outdated machinery prevents them from using cheaper
imported heavy crude as feedstock. They are also largely
situated in remote and landlocked areas, restricting their
potential to export fuel products.
These factors have put a lid on refining margins, which
appear set to narrow further with increased competition.
The government may soon deregulate the diesel market so that
it no longer needs to subsidise state-run refiners for selling
the fuel at below-market prices. The move to market-based
pricing is expected to bring the return of private refiners such
as Reliance Industries and Essar Oil,
threatening to erode the market share of the dominant state-run
refiners.
The competition will trim already slender margins. Gross
refining margins, a key industry measure of profitability, of
the aging refineries are below $3 a barrel, Indian oil ministry
data shows.
The older, state-run refineries, which account for a quarter
of the nation's 4.3 million barrels per day fuel capacity, may
be forced to reduce throughput or even seek federal monetary
support. That, ironically, may upset the government's goal of
supplying more diesel to counter falling local coal output and a
growing electricity deficit.
"State refiners have to invest heavily and urgently to
upgrade refineries to ensure adequate margins otherwise those
with less than $3 a barrel gross refining margin could become
unviable," said B.N. Bankapur, former head of refineries at IOC.
India, the world's third-biggest crude oil importer, will
decide whether to end government control of diesel pricing after
polls in two states next month. A recent drop in crude prices
and support for the move from top policy officials have raised
the chances of the reforms getting the nod.
The move comes as the Modi government seeks to curb a
ballooning subsidy bill and mend strained public finances in a
sluggish economy.
Diesel makes up nearly half of India's fuel consumption and
its usage is set to rise as Modi wants to boost the
employment-generating manufacturing sector to push up economic
expansion.
Government-set selling prices for the state-run refiners,
who also market fuel through their retail outlets, have led to
revenue losses, and delays in payments of subsidies have
sometimes squeezed the cash flows of the refiners.
So the possibility of diesel deregulation has been viewed
positively by analysts, with shares of state-run refiners Indian
Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp surging in the range of 60 percent to
93 percent in 2014.
By comparison, the Indian benchmark stock index is
up just 25 percent.
State-run refiners, however, have served the government's
social agenda in past expansions. And protected by subsidies,
the refiners focused on building their network of retail outlets
rather than on upgrading and modernising.
The government estimates state refineries need a hefty $13
billion of investments to upgrade facilities and produce cleaner
fuels.
Amid new competition, state refiners will find it tough to
come up with investments needed to upgrade their old refineries,
said Suresh Sivanandam, senior analyst at consultant Wood
Mackenzie.
WAITING IN THE WINGS
An end to price controls may lure Reliance, which runs the
world's biggest refining complex in Jamnagar coast in western
Gujarat state, and Essar back into the retail market.
Reliance and Essar made a successful foray into retail fuel
sales a decade ago before government subsidies to state-run
refiners forced them out. Executives of both firms said they
will finalize their retail plans once the government's stance on
diesel deregulation is known.
But Reliance has already initiated efforts to build a new
400,000 bpd refinery in India. Domestic sale of products from
its export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery is uncompetitive due to
heavy taxes.
Apart from refining margins, state fuel retailers earn a
marketing profit of about $3-$4 a barrel, a key source of
revenue because of high volumes. Competition from the private
refiners will erode that, oil industry analysts say.
"Within 2 years of deregulation state refiners' market share
could shrink to about 75 percent, leading to a hefty decline in
marketing margin. And then the inefficient plants will begin to
pinch the companies," said S. Thangapandian, executive director
at Dubai-based trading firm Gulf Petrochem.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)