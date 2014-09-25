NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Gross refining margins (GRMs), a key industry measure of profitability, at several refineries of Indian state-run firms are lower than those of private firms as they are older and cannot handle cheaper tough grades. State-refiners' operating costs are higher largely due to high energy costs, locational disadvantages and inadequate port infrastructure for importing oil in bigger vessels and saving on freight costs. For a story on Indian state-run refiners, see Following is the table of gross refining margins of refiners in India since 2009/10. GRMs of the 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bathinda refinery in northern India operated by a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and steel tycoon L.N. Mittal-promoted Mittal Energy Investments Pte is not available. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Company/ Current Capacity . Gross Refining Margins in $/Barrel . Refinery (bpd) 2009/10 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 Apr-June 2014 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC Barauni 120,000 3.57 3.91 0.39 2.40 6.68 8.15 Koyali 274,000 3.91 6.42 5.07 4.61 4.52 3.27 Haldia 150,000 5.42 4.03 2.38 0.85 2.84 3.75 Mathura 160,000 5.62 7.40 0.59 0.55 2.10 -6.13 Panipat 300,000 3.35 5.68 4.39 3.34 3.62 3.30 Guwahati* 20,000 7.44 10.01 11.94 9.52 6.38 -6.65 Digboi* 14,000 18.61 16.98 14.85 20.81 15.41 2.47 Bongaigaon* 48,000 5.23 5.23 6.25 5.26 6.71 5.10 AVERAGE GRMs 4.47 5.95 3.63 3.16 4.24 2.25 BPCL Kochi 190,000 4.87 4.83 3.20 5.36 4.80 2.75 Mumbai 240,000 1.78 4.23 3.12 4.67 3.95 3.91 AVERAGE GRMs 2.97 4.47 3.16 4.97 4.33 3.38 HPCL Mumbai 130,000 2.80 4.65 2.82 2.08 5.38 3.84 Visakh 166,000 2.59 5.81 2.95 2.08 1.50 0.71 AVERAGE GRMs 2.68 5.30 2.89 2.08 3.43 2.04 CPCL Chennai 230,000^ 4.75 5.02 4.16 0.99 4.06 1.88 MRPL Mangalore 300,000 5.46 5.96 5.60 2.45 2.67 0.66 NRL Numaligarh* 60,000 11.19 15.39 11.97 10.52 12.09 11.84 BORL Bina 120,000 -- -- -- 7.00 7.70 4.40 RIL Jamnagar 1,200,000^ 6.60 8.40 8.60 9.20 8.10 8.70 Essar Vadinar 400,000 4.38 6.91 4.23 7.96 7.98 9.04 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Source : Government data, companies' websites * Represent refineries in northeast that get hefty government support. ^ Total capacities of refineries operated by Chennai Petroleum and Reliance Industries. IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)