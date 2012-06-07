SINGAPORE, June 7 Indian Oil Corp. has
emerged in the spot market for the second time in two weeks to
seek diesel due to increased demand and refinery maintenance,
industry sources said on Thursday.
The company's latest requirement brings its total diesel
needs in the spot market to 180,000 tonnes for delivery in June
and July, they said.
India's biggest refiner plans to shut a crude unit and a
fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 150,000
barrels-per-day unit at Haldia plant in June for maintenance.
IOC will also shut a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its
274,000 bpd Gujarat refinery during June-July for maintenance.
But details, including duration of the planned shutdowns, are
not known.
The shutdowns are expected to increase the company's diesel
needs as it tries to meet India's growing demand for
diesel-powered vehicles, which accounted for more than 40
percent of new car sales in India in the year to March 2012.
In its latest tender, Indian Oil is seeking two 60,000-tonne
diesel cargoes with a sulphur content of 320 parts-per-million
(ppm).
The first cargo is for delivery into Chennai, Haldia and
Paradip over June 28-30 while the second cargo is for delivery
into Chennai, Vizag and Haldia over July 7-9.
The tender closes on June 14.
Last week, the company issued a tender seeking 60,000 tonnes
of diesel for delivery into Chennai, Vizag and Paradip over June
19-21. That tender closed on June 6 and is valid until June 7.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)