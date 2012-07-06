* IOC pays 4-5 pct higher premium than earlier tender

* Low monsoon rainfall sustains diesel demand

* Demand from Australia, Saudi Arabia keeps supply tight

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, July 6 Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) has bought 60,000 tonnes of diesel at the highest premium in more than six months as limited monsoon season rainfall keeps demand steady in India and amid tight supply in Asia, industry sources said on Friday.

The monsoon season usually reduces diesel demand in India as a fuel for field irrigation pumps, but a drier monsoon season in June has kept demand steady, traders said.. But IOC's import requirements could slow in coming months if the monsoon rains increases.

"Temperatures are cooling now, so at least diesel used for power generation will probably be reduced," said an India-based trading source.

IOC paid a premium of about $7.50-$7.60 per barrel above its own formula to PetroChina Co Ltd for 60,000 tonnes of 320-parts-per-million sulphur diesel for July 29-31 delivery. This is about 4-5 percent higher than an early-July cargo it bought from Royal Dutch Shell Plc at a premium of about $7.20 per barrel.

Diesel, which accounts for more than 40 percent of India's oil product demand, is also used for power generation and as a transport fuel in a country where car sales rose 30 percent in 2010/11.

IOC's latest diesel purchase brings its total import volume in July to 120,000 tonnes and 60,000 tonnes in June, its first imports in four months.

India's biggest refiner shut a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at a 150,000-barrel-per-day unit at its Haldia plant in June for maintenance.

It was also planning to shut a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its 274,000 bpd Gujarat refinery in June-July for maintenance, but details, including the duration of the planned shutdowns, are not known.

Traders said the maintenance shutdowns contributed to the spike in the company's imports.

TIGHT ASIAN SUPPLY

Tight supply in Asia amid firm demand and refinery maintenance were also factors boosting premiums for the IOC tender, said traders, adding that premiums for 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur diesel grades had been supported by firm demand from Australia and Saudi Arabia.

IOC's cargo for 320 ppm sulphur diesel grade, requires the blending of 10 ppm and 500 ppm grades.

"Supply is very tight now because of oil majors and Saudi Arabia snapping up all the spot cargoes," a middle distillates trader said.

BP and Shell have been actively seeking low sulphur diesel cargoes in the spot market ahead of the permanent closure of Shell's 79,000-barrel-per-day Clyde refinery in Australia on Sept. 30.

State oil giant Saudi Arabia Oil Co has been stepping up imports to meet peak summer demand in the Middle East, buying 400,000-500,000 tonnes for July, up from an estimated 350,000 tonnes in June. It is expected to book a similar amount for August.

Premiums for 10 ppm sulphur diesel loaded from Singapore rose to a seven-month high of $3.90 per barrel above Singapore quotes on Thursday, while premiums for 500 ppm sulphur rose to a near one-month high at $2.55 per barrel, Reuters data showed.

Planned maintenance at Shell's 500,000-barrel-per-day Bukom refinery in Singapore in July was also curbing supply, traders said. (Editing by Chris Lewis)