SINGAPORE Feb 12 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking diesel for import into the country for the first time in many years, traders said on Friday.

The company is seeking two cargoes of 30,000 tonnes each of low sulphur diesel for delivery into Mundra over Feb. 29 to March 5, they said.

The tender closes on Feb. 17 and is valid until Feb. 18.

The company last imported diesel in 2010, an industry source said, adding that the rare requirement was likely due to sudden supply issues at its refinery and firm domestic demand in January which drew down inventory. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)