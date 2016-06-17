(Repeats item issued late Thursday)
* Diesel demand could half in Q3 from previous quarter -HPCL
* Lower demand from farmers, power plants could mean export
rise
* Diesel demand to grow 1 pct in Q3 vs 8 pct last year -FGE
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 16 India's monsoon is expected
to dump above-average rainfall on the South Asian nation after
two years of drought, cutting its use of diesel for irrigation
pumps and generators over the third quarter and potentially
rejuvenating exports of the oil product.
India is a net exporter of diesel - which accounts for about
40 percent of its oil demand - but a jump in imports by state
refiners since April helped erode an Asian surplus of the fuel,
lifting its regional profit margins to the highest
for the year so far at the end of May.
The state refiners ramped up diesel imports in the second
quarter after supplies from private oil processors Reliance
Industries and Essar Oil became too
expensive in the absence of discounts on taxes and shipping.
Now, as the rains come and domestic demand drops, diesel
imports could halt and exports rebound.
"During the monsoon demand for diesel sees a blip (down)
because industrial activity slows, transport movement gets
affected and demand from agriculture also reduces," said Tushar
Bansal, a Singapore-based senior consultant at energy
consultancy FGE.
India's weather office has forecast above-average rains in
the four-month season from June. The monsoon rains are crucial
for India's farmers, which otherwise use diesel-powered
pump-sets to draw water to irrigate their land.
Officials at Indian state refiners, which dominate the local
retail fuel markets, said they also see diesel demand softening
during the monsoon season.
"Major construction activities including road construction
virtually stops during rains, so there is bound to be an impact
on diesel demand," said Y. K. Gawali, head of marketing at
Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
More rain also boosts hydropower generation alleviating
electricity shortages and reducing demand for diesel to power
small diesel generators to keep lights burning.
"We have seen very high diesel demand in April-May. In June
also it is rising. But I expect diesel demand (in the third
quarter) to be 50 percent of the April-June quarter," Gawali
said.
A sustained rise in diesel prices as oil markets recover
this year is also putting further pressure on diesel demand.
Diesel-fuelled vehicles - which were supposed to one of the
driving forces behind rising consumption in India - are as well
faced with court bans over pollution concerns, prompting some
automakers to redraw engine production strategies.
Lower diesel consumption means state refiners will take less
from private and standalone refiners such as Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
to meet demand.
"To that extent diesel exports will go up. Refiners normally
don't take maintenance shutdown during rains so output is
normally higher and that also boosts exports," Gawali said.
Last year, India's diesel demand grew at an annual 8 percent
during the July-September quarter, according to data posted on a
government website.
This year, FGE estimates, annual diesel demand for the third
quarter could grow just around 1 percent from a year ago to
about 1.4 million barrels per day.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Additional reporting by
Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)