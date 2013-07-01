A worker fills diesel in a vehicle at a fuel station in Ahmedabad January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Indian Oil Corp (IOC)(IOC.NS), the country's biggest refiner, will increase diesel prices by 1.2 percent from Tuesday, it said in a statement, within days of raising gasoline prices by 3.3 percent.

The three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp(BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp(BPCL.NS) - tend to move their prices together.

The government deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010.

In January, India allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 1 cent a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates.

In Delhi, diesel will cost 50.84 rupees per litre.

($1 = 59.51 rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)