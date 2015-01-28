(Corrects kilometre to kilolitre in 5th paragraph)
NEW DELHI Jan 28 Indian private refiners
Reliance Industries Ltd and Essar Oil Ltd
are competing with state refiners to sell diesel to Indian
Railways, sources at the state refiners said, after the federal
government's control over diesel pricing ended last year.
Indian Railways, the biggest client for diesel, consumes up
to 2.5 million tonnes of the fuel each year.
Tenders for supplying diesel to the railways country-wide
are yet to be finalised.
"Reliance has been short-listed for supplies at some
locations but the supplies have not yet begun," petroleum
secretary Saurabh Chandra said at an energy conference on
Wednesday.
Reliance offered a discount of about 1,800 rupees ($29) a
kilolitre to the Railways, he added.
A source at Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's
biggest refiner, said the private refiner, along with
state-owned ones, has been short-listed by the Railways for an
annual fuel supply contact beginning April 1.
"It is now up to the zonal divisions, which supplier they
choose for supplies of diesel depending on discount offered,"
the source said.
Till last year, the Railways received supplies from state
refiners who have a nation-wide network and were entitled for
compensation from the government for selling fuel at cheaper
rates.
($1 = 61.343 Indian rupees)
