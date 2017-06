NEW DELHI Jan 17 India's state-run oil marketing companies have been authorized to raise diesel prices in small increments "over a period of time", Oil Secretary G. C. Chaturvedi said on Thursday, but did not give a time-frame or quantity for such price increases.

Earlier, the government permitted state-run oil marketing companies to set diesel prices, in a surprise move that could help the government reduce its budget-busting subsidy bill. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)