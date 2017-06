MUMBAI Jan 18 Shares in state-run oil firms such as ONGC surged for a second consecutive session on Friday after the government's diesel price hike was seen reducing their subsidy burden.

Producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd was up 9.4 percent as of 0356 GMT, adding about $6 billion in market value.

Refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd was up 7.3 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd NS> was up 6.3 percent. Oil India Ltd was up 9.4 percent.

The government fixes retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas, kerosene and diesel, leading to revenue losses at state-run companies.

