By Sumeet Chatterjee and Nidhi Verma
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India's move to raise
the price of subsidised diesel should help with its plans to
sell shares in state companies including Oil India Ltd
to help bridge the government's fiscal deficit and gives a boost
to private oil refiners looking to enter the market for bulk
diesel sales.
New Delhi, which owns about 78 percent of Oil India, is
likely to raise more than $500 million by selling 10 percent in
the explorer and producer early next month, said sources with
direct knowledge of the plan, declining to be named because
details are still being worked out.
Raising the diesel price may also help revive a 10 percent
stake sale in retailer Indian Oil, which hired six
banks in 2010 to prepare for the sale only to shelve the issue
as its earnings worsened because of the subsidies, although
people familiar with the matter said such a sale was unlikely to
happen soon.
Selling shares in state companies is a central plank of the
government's plan to bring the deficit down to 5.3 percent of
gross domestic product for the financial year ending March and
avoid a credit downgrade from global ratings agencies.
The subsidy burden of India's state oil producers and
retailers has also been a worry for overseas investors, who are
usually the biggest buyers of large share deals in Asia's
third-largest economy.
"The element of cynicism around the public-sector oil firms
will reduce a great deal after this decision," said Jagannadham
Thunuguntla, equity head at SMC Global Securities. "It augurs
well for the divestment programme."
The government, which fixes the retail price of diesel, on
Thursday told retailers to raise prices in small amounts every
month, a move that should also improve revenues in the sector.
At the same time, it removed price controls for bulk sales,
which account for about 18 percent of total demand.
Indian stocks, bonds and the rupee all rallied on the
government's decision with the rupee at its highest level in
nearly two-and-half months on Friday.
"In aggregate the decision would help attract more
investment in the oil and other sectors from foreign investors,"
said a senior finance ministry official, who declined to be
named because of a restriction on speaking to the media in the
run-up to the Indian budget release.
REFINERS SEE BENEFITS
While shares in India's state-run oil refiners rallied, the
decision to sweep away subsidies for bulk sales could create an
opportunity for private rivals Reliance Industries and
Essar Oil, which may look to broaden their market
share.
Large-scale diesel sales account for about 18 percent of the
total demand of some 522 million barrels a year. State-run IOC,
India's biggest refiner, owns about 80 percent of the market.
"If there is a level playing field, we will be in the market
and we will be competitive. We are looking at being in the
market in this segment," said L.K. Gupta, chief executive of
Essar Oil, India's second-largest private refiner.
Reliance, owner of the world's largest refining complex,
with 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) capacity on India's west
coast, could also look to sell more in its backyard.
"There will definitely be an impact on volumes," said IOC's
director of marketing, M. Nene. "Earlier there were three
players, now there will be three more," he added.
Private refiners might offer better credit terms, discounts
and service to bulk customers, Nene added.
Along with IOC, state-run HPCL and Bharat
Petroleum Corp sell to bulk customers, which include
railways and defence industries in the state sector and cement
companies, miners and power plants among private clients.
Serious competition in bulk sales is still seen some way
off, with private refiners lacking the marketing infrastructure,
and many big state-owned clients having annual contracts.
While a difference remains between bulk and retail prices,
large-scale customers may be tempted to buy as much as they can
in the market where subsidies continue.
"We have to be very vigilant at the retail level as we
should not be permitting supply of diesel from the retail
outlets to consumers who are not entitled to get such supplies,"
said Nene of IOC.
Nomura analysts said in a Friday note that "higher prices
for bulk sales should reduce the bulk market size," as private
companies would have lots of incentives to resort to retail
purchases to cut costs.
STATE-OWNED SELL-DOWN
New Delhi wants to raise $5.5 billion by selling stakes in
state-owned companies in the current fiscal year that ends in
March. While the plan is far behind schedule, it got a boost
from a $1.1 billion offering in miner NMDC Ltd last
month.
Before the NMDC sell-down, the government had raised just
$148 million in the current fiscal year. Besides Oil India, the
government plans to raise more than $2 billion from a stake sale
in power producer NTPC Ltd next month.
Most foreign buyers stayed away from a $2.6 billion stock
auction in Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd in March last
year. Uncertainty about its subsidy burden was one of the
reasons for the poor response to the issue that was bailed out
by state financial investors.
State-run upstream oil companies Oil India, ONGC and GAIL
(India) Ltd, sell refined products and crude oil to
state retailers at a discount, which hurts earnings and dims
investor appetite.
"The biggest challenge in an offering by a public sector oil
company is to answer all the investor queries around the subsidy
mechanism and its impact on the earnings outlook," said a source
involved in the Oil India share sale process.
"The government's diesel price move is surely a good step
and brings clarity about their financials, which will boost
demand for shares," said the source, who declined to be named as
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Analysts said producers such as Oil India would benefit most
from the diesel price hike, given they have been selling crude
oil and associate products at a discount and could be allowed to
charge higher prices.
Shares in Oil India rose as much as 20 percent on Friday,
adding $1.1 billion to its market value, while the main Mumbai
market index was up 0.6 percent. The stock gave up some
of its gains later and was trading up about 10.2 percent.
At the current market price, 10 percent of Oil India is
valued at about $630 million. New Delhi usually auctions shares
to investors at a discount to the market price to ensure demand.
