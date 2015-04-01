By Rupam Jain Nair and Tommy Wilkes
VARANASI, India, April 2 As India launches an
$18 billion plan to spread the information revolution to its
provinces, the problems it faces are a holdover from the past -
electricity shortages, badly planned, jam-packed cities, and
monkeys.
The clash between the old world and the new is sharply in
focus in the crowded 3,000-year-old holy city of Varanasi, where
many devout Hindus come to die in the belief that doing so will
give them salvation. Varanasi is also home to hundreds of
macaque monkeys that live in its temples and are fed and
venerated by devotees.
But the monkeys also feast on the fibre-optic cables that
are strung along the banks of the Ganges river.
"We cannot move the temples from here. We cannot modify
anything here, everything is built up. The monkeys, they destroy
all the wires and eat all the wires," said communications
engineer A.P. Srivastava.
Srivastava, who oversees the expansion of new connections in
the local district, said his team had to replace the riverside
cables when the monkeys chewed them up less than two months
after they were installed.
He said his team is now looking for alternatives, but there
are few to be found. The city of over 2 million people is
impossibly crowded and laying underground cable is out of the
question. Chasing away or trapping the monkeys will outrage
residents and temple-goers.
Varanasi is part of the parliamentary constituency of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist leader who came to
power last May.
A shortage of electricity is further complicating efforts to
set up stable Wi-Fi in public places - daily power cuts can last
for hours during the sweltering summer in Varanasi and across
much of India.
Modi's government has pledged to lay 700,000 kms (434,960
miles) of broadband cable to connect India's 250,000 village
clusters within three years, build 100 new "Smart Cities" by
2020 and shift more public services like education and health to
electronic platforms to improve access and accountability.
Varanasi was the first of an eventual 2,500 locations
singled out for street-level Wi-Fi.
Industry experts predict that the broadband initiative,
along with a surge in smartphone ownership, will mean about a
third of Indians will have access to the internet by 2017, from
about 20 percent, or 250 million people, now.
Expanding internet connectivity and making access cheaper
could add up to 1.6 percentage points, or about $70 billion, to
India's GDP over a four-year period, consultants at McKinsey
have estimated.
GLOBAL INTEREST
Global technology companies see opportunity in Modi's
commitment to a digital future and are adapting their products
to India's varied climates and external threats.
IBM is in discussions to provide software to help
several cities make the leap into the digital age.
Network provider Cisco Systems is working with the
government in the eastern city of Visakhapatnam to bring more
education and healthcare services online, and has developed a
"ruggedised" Wi-Fi box to survive India's varied climates and
cut down on the need for cables that will be at the mercy of the
elements - or monkeys.
"We've built outdoor Wi-Fi-access routers specifically
keeping in mind Indian environmental conditions," Dinesh
Malkani, Cisco's India country head, said in an interview.
"You cannot predict what challenges you are going to come up
against."
Bringing some order to India's chaotic cities with
technology is a daunting task.
India's urban population is forecast to swell by an
additional 220 million to 600 million by 2031, potentially
overwhelming already inadequate infrastructure.
Many of the new digital projects are simply aimed at
improving existing civic amenities: time traffic information to
help people better plan their journey, or systems that allow
individuals to monitor water leakages or waste management and
then inform local authorities.
Vinod Kumar Tripathi, an urban planning expert in Varanasi,
said Modi's initiatives needed to be coupled with huge
investments in improving basic services like housing, roads and
waste management.
"Everything here is old, outdated and the population
pressure just makes it worse. This place was a small temple town
and is now a commercial centre," Tripathi said in his office
overlooking the Banaras Hindu University.
The free Wi-Fi service that started in February is certainly
stimulating the consumer economy. Boatman Sandeep Majhi makes a
living ferrying pilgrims and bereaved families who scatter ashes
in the river after performing cremations.
He recently purchased his first smartphone to download music
and exchange videos with friends, and promote his boat business
to tourists on Facebook.
But he said the government needed to pay equal attention to
the municipal services in a city where cars, rickshaws and carts
fight for space through narrow, potholed roads lined with
litter. Varanasi remains dependent on a 500-year-old, leaky
drainage system for its sewage.
"Free Wi-Fi is a good facility for tourists but I think the
officials should think about cleaning the ghats," said the
20-year-old, referring to the steps down to the river, which are
often caked with cow dung.
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)