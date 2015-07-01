* Modi's digital drive backs 'Make in India' campaign
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 1 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi urged more companies to make electronic and
digital goods on Wednesday, reviving his campaign promise to
bridge India's digital divide backed by over $70 billion in
investment pledges.
Launching a "Digital India Week" aimed at popularising the
government's push to connect 250,000 villages by 2019, Modi
spoke of the need to boost local manufacturing of electronics -
the country's largest import after oil.
"Why can't we make quality electronic goods that are
globally competitive?" Modi said in a speech to a packed
14,000-seater indoor stadium, highlighting his goal of ending
net technology and electronics imports by 2020.
India's first cyber premier, Modi has used social media and
particularly Twitter, where he has 13 million followers, to
style himself as a leader in touch with technology.
The government's tech push, which plans to provide mobile
governance and universal phone connectivity to all Indians, aims
to empower rural India and ramp up investments in manufacturing
- critical for a government which badly needs to create more
jobs, at a faster rate.
But apart from a handful of headline-grabbing initiatives -
free wifi at the Taj Mahal, for example - the push to connect
India and drive a national fibre optic network, first approved
by the last government in 2011, has made slow progress.
Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and
Bharti Enterprises head Sunil Bharti Mittal led a roll call of
industrialists sharing the dais with Modi, promising investments
of over 4.5 trillion rupees ($71 billion) to back the
government's initiative.
Whether all of those investments will actually happen
remains to be seen - India's dynamic tech startup community was
not represented on a stage packed with business process
outsourcing veterans and old-school tycoons.
"ALL WILL BE CONNECTED"
Metals and resources billionaire Anil Agarwal said Sterlite
Technologies Ltd will invest in manufacturing LCD
panels in India, while Japan's Nidec Corp, a maker of
energy-saving motors, said it would build 5 factories.
With a growing economy and falling handset prices, India is
one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world, and
Modi is looking to harness India's potential for development in
fields like education and health.
"All will be connected - this will be the way to eradicate
poverty, create a lot of jobs, create a lot of industry,"
Agarwal told Reuters on the sidelines of the event. "This is the
one thing that can be done really quickly."
But despite Modi's promotional film showing Indians wielding
smartphones and grouped around laptops, the challenge is great.
India's average Internet speed was ranked 115th globally in
the first quarter of the year, among countries studied by
services provider Akamai Technologies.
India had just a little over 100 million broadband
subscribers at the end of April, out of a population of close to
1.3 billion, according to the sector regulator, which considers
Internet connections with minimum download speeds of 512 kbps.
A telecom ministry panel, by comparison, said in March it
wants the digital push to establish affordable broadband
connectivity of 2 Mbps to 20 Mbps "for all households" by 2017.
"For the initiative to succeed, you need an entire ecosystem
to develop," said Vishal Tripathi, a Gartner analyst in Mumbai.
"There has to be last-mile connectivity from devices to
software, to languages to people and there has to be education."
($1 = 63.6012 Indian rupees)
