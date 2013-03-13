By Nandita Bose and Indulal PM
| MUMBAI, March 13
MUMBAI, March 13 U.S. private equity firm Apollo
Global Management LLC is in talks to sell its 11 percent
stake in India's largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV
India Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the
development told Reuters on Wednesday.
Apollo, which manages about $113 billion globally, has hired
Swiss bank UBS to manage the sale, the sources said.
"We have launched a formal process. But yet to decide how to
proceed -- whether to do it through secondary deals or sell it
to a strategic buyer, said one of the sources.
Apollo, which bought the 11 percent stake in the company in
2009 for about $100 million, is aiming to raise between $150
million to $200 million, said one of the sources.
The stake has a market value of about $144 million.
Dish did not immediately respond to queries by Reuters while
Apollo declined to comment.
Apollo will join a group of private equity companies which
have already sold stakes in Indian companies to take advantage
of a surge in share prices and revival of positive investment
sentiment towards Asia's third largest economy.
Last month, TPG Capital sold part of its stake in India's
Shriram Transport Finance for $305 million while Apax
Partners made a partial exit from largest Indian hospital chain
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises. .
Apollo holds 7.99 percent is via global depository receipts
plus another 3.09 percent in the Indian listed entity, according
to data on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Dish TV, with a market cap of $1.3 billion, is part of
India's Essel Group which runs broadcaster Zee Entertainment
Enterprises.
Direct-to-home television broadcast service providers in
India have been gaining momentum due to growing spending power
in the country and from the Indian government's move to digitise
the cable network.
Dish TV's rivals include Tata-Sky, a venture between India's
Tata Group and British Sky Broadcasting, Airtel DTH of
telecoms operator Bharti Airtel, Videocon D2H
controlled by billionaire Venugopal Dhoot and Reliance Big TV,
owned by Reliance Communications.
Private equity funds have made $823 million worth of exits
so far this year in India through 28 transactions, according to
VCCircle, an industry tracker. Open market transactions or
selling shares via block sales on stock exchanges made up $523
million of the total value. February alone saw 20 transactions
valued at $625.8 million, the data showed.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing
by Jane Merriman)