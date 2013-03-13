(Corrects value of stake from $290 mln to $144 mln)
MUMBAI, March 13 U.S. private equity firm Apollo
Global Management LLC is in talks to sell its 11 percent
stake in India's largest direct-to-home satellite service
operator Dish TV India Ltd, two sources with direct
knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.
The stake has a market value of about $144 million.
Apollo, which manages about $113 billion globally, has hired
UBS to run a process to sell its holding, the sources
said.
Apollo paid about $100 million for its 11 percent stake in
the company in 2009.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Indulal P.M.; Editing by Tony
Munroe)