MUMBAI Feb 3 India plans to raise 50 billion
rupees ($809 million) by selling additional units of a fund made
up of shares in public sector companies, a source involved in
the discussions told Reuters, a move which would boost
government efforts to trim its deficit.
The previous government had set up the exchange traded fund
(ETF) last year as a way of selling shares in 10 state-owned
companies. It raised 30 billion rupees in an oversubscribed
offering as investors welcomed access to a basket of firms.
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elected last
May, hopes to again tap appetite for a fund that has
outperformed the Indian market, already one of Asia's strongest
performers.
Goldman Sachs, which is the asset manager of the fund, is
set to issue the new ETF units before the end of the fiscal year
on March 31, the source said.
"We have the finance ministry's go-ahead and are working out
the final details," the source, who is directly involved in
proceedings said. The source cannot be named as discussions are
confidential.
The government has set a target of $10 billion to be raised
by selling government-held shares, in order to trim the fiscal
deficit to a seven-year low by the end of March.
Expanding the Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) ETF
would be a welcome lift.
The ETF comprises 10 stocks, mixing heavyweights such as
Coal India Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
with laggards such as Bharat Electronics Ltd
and Engineers India Ltd.
The unit value of the fund has increased 38.8 percent since
its launch last March, outperforming a strong 30.6 percent rise
in the NSE index during the same period.
To date, the current government has raised $3.9 billion of
its $10 billion target, most of it coming from last week's
record offering of a 10 percent equity stake in state-run Coal
India.
However, plans for a second exchange traded fund announced
last year have been put on hold, the source added. The fund was
to have been made up of government-held minority shares in
non-state firms including ITC, Larsen & Toubro
and Axis Bank.
Finance ministry officials declined to comment but said that
the government was considering all options to meet its target.
"We are working on many issues," Aradhana Johri, secretary
in-charge of the government's disinvestment programme, had said
on Friday after the sale of Coal India shares.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment. ICICI
Securities was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 61.7849 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by
Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques & Kim Coghill)