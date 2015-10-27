MUMBAI Oct 27 India's plan to cut its stake in state-run companies is "challenging" as many of the companies are in the commodities sector where valuations have been hit by a downturn, the country's junior finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Whether it is Coal India or whether it is the oil marketing companies, they obviously are impacted by the global prices. So we have to take that into consideration when we consider when and to what extent we'll take them into the market," Jayant Sinha said at an industry event.

Media reports have said the government's divestment department wants to more than halve its divestment target for the current financial year to March to about 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion). ($1 = 64.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)