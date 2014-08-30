Arvind Mayaram smiles during an interview with Reuters at a hotel during his visit for the G20 meeting in Mexico City November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

NEW DELHI India will sell part of the government's stake in some state-run companies in the next two to three months, Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Saturday, without naming any company.

The government has set a target of $10.5 billion from asset sales during the current fiscal year to March 2015 to help plug its deficit.

The finance ministry this week short-listed banks to manage share sales in top energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp and hydroelectric power generator NHPC Ltd, according to sources with direct knowledge.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)