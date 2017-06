NEW DELHI, March 1 India's cabinet has allowed cash-rich state companies to buy back shares and participate in the government's divestment programme, a minister said on Thursday.

"The Cabinet Commmitte on Economic Affairs has approved buy back proposal," Praful Patel, minister of heavy industries, told reporters.

The government is far short of meeting its target of raising 400 billion rupees ($8.14 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year ending in March. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)