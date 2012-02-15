* Ministers' panel clear sale of shares through auction in ONGC

* No timeline set for government's divestment of stake in ONGC

* Govt will not meet budgeted 400 bln rupees divestment target (Adds analyst comments, share price)

By Arup Roychoudhury and Sumeet Chatterjee

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 15 An Indian panel on Wednesday approved a plan to sell some of the government's shareholdings in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp through a share auction without setting any timeframe, amid growing worries about a ballooning fiscal deficit.

New Delhi is widely expected to miss by a long chalk its deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP for the fiscal year that ends this March, partly due to its inability to meet the budget target for more than $8.1 billion in state company share sales.

The government will not be able to raise 400 billion rupees through share sales in the current fiscal year ending March 31, Divestment Secretary Haleem Khan told reporters, but did not give a new target.

Proceeds from divestments total only about $250 million to date.

"It's high time for the government to do something, as they are well behind the target and they have fewer options on the fiscal deficit front," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

Khan said the government planned to sell some of its holdings in other state-run companies including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd via auctioning of shares in the stock market.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India said last month that it would allow shareholders of the country's top 100 companies by market value to raise funds by auctioning their stakes through stock exchanges.

It set a minimum offer size of 1 percent of the company's paid-up capital worth at least 250 million rupees.

"An auction method that the Securities and Exchange board of India has put in its guidelines, now it is available to us for follow-on public offerings," Khan told reporters.

Shares in ONGC ended up 1.1 percent on Wednesday at 279.15 rupees, while BHEL rose 4.6 percent to 277.10 rupees. The main Bombay Stock Exchange index closed nearly 2 percent higher.

SAVING COST, TIME

Bankers said while investors would be able to participate in the auction in the same way as in the previously used follow-on share offering, the owner of a company would save significant cost and time in the auctioning process.

"The auction process can be wrapped up in just three to four days, compared to three to four months it takes in completing the traditional secondary share sale," said a banker, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The panel of ministers that approved the sale of shares in ONGC and BHEL will meet again soon to discuss the timing and size of the divestment, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy separately told reporters.

Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel, who also spoke to reporters after the meeting of the ministers' panel, said the BHEL share sale may happen in the fiscal year starting on April 1.

The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was scrapped in October after tepid response from investors who were concerned about weak equity markets and the company's rising share of fuel subsidies.

Other state-run companies in which the government is looking to sell shares include Steel Authority of India Ltd, National Buildings Construction Corp Ltd and steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Indian companies raised less than $10 billion through share sales last year, down from $24 billion in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data, as a weak stock market and worries about the eurozone debt crisis triggered a flight from risky assets.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's main index dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011, with overseas investors selling about $500 million of Indian stocks.

($1 = 49.4 rupees) (Editing by Ted Kerr and Rajesh Pandathil)