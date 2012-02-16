(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
* Ministers' panel clear sale of shares through auction in
ONGC
* No timeline set for government's divestment of stake in
ONGC
* Govt will not meet budgeted 400 bln rupees divestment
target
By Arup Roychoudhury and Sumeet Chatterjee
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 15 An Indian panel
on Wednesday approved a plan to sell some of the government's
shareholdings in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp
through a share auction without setting any timeframe, amid
growing worries about a ballooning fiscal deficit.
New Delhi is widely expected to miss by a long chalk its
deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP for the fiscal year that
ends this March, partly due to its inability to meet the budget
target for more than $8.1 billion in state company share sales.
The government will not be able to raise 400 billion rupees
through share sales in the current fiscal year ending March 31,
Divestment Secretary Haleem Khan told reporters, but did not
give a new target.
Proceeds from divestments total only about $250 million to
date.
"It's high time for the government to do something, as they
are well behind the target and they have fewer options on the
fiscal deficit front," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of
research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.
Khan said the government planned to sell some of its
holdings in other state-run companies including Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd via auctioning of shares in the stock
market.
The Securities & Exchange Board of India said last month
that it would allow shareholders of the country's top 100
companies by market value to raise funds by auctioning their
stakes through stock exchanges.
It set a minimum offer size of 1 percent of the company's
paid-up capital worth at least 250 million rupees.
"An auction method that the Securities and Exchange board of
India has put in its guidelines, now it is available to us for
follow-on public offerings," Khan told reporters.
Shares in ONGC ended up 1.1 percent on Wednesday at 279.15
rupees, while BHEL rose 4.6 percent to 277.10 rupees. The main
Bombay Stock Exchange index closed nearly 2 percent
higher.
SAVING COST, TIME
Bankers said while investors would be able to participate in
the auction in the same way as in the previously used follow-on
share offering, the owner of a company would save significant
cost and time in the auctioning process.
"The auction process can be wrapped up in just three to four
days, compared to three to four months it takes in completing
the traditional secondary share sale," said a banker, declining
to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The panel of ministers that approved the sale of shares in
ONGC and BHEL will meet again soon to discuss the timing and
size of the divestment, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy separately
told reporters.
Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel, who also spoke to
reporters after the meeting of the ministers' panel, said the
BHEL share sale may happen in the fiscal year starting on April
1.
The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion
through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was
scrapped in October after tepid response from investors who were
concerned about weak equity markets and the company's rising
share of fuel subsidies.
Other state-run companies in which the government is looking
to sell shares include Steel Authority of India Ltd,
National Buildings Construction Corp Ltd and steelmaker
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.
Indian companies raised less than $10 billion through share
sales last year, down from $24 billion in 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data, as a weak stock market and worries about
the eurozone debt crisis triggered a flight from risky assets.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's main index dropped
nearly 25 percent in 2011, with overseas investors selling
about $500 million of Indian stocks.
($1 = 49.4 rupees)
(Editing by Ted Kerr and Rajesh Pandathil)