* Decision seen helping government to raise cash
* India likely to miss $8.1 bln divestment target for
2011/12
NEW DELHI, March 1 India has allowed
cash-rich state companies to buy back shares and participate in
the government's divestment programme, a minister said on
Thursday, as New Delhi looks to narrow its widening fiscal
deficit.
Two dozen of India's largest public sector companies,
including Coal India, power utility NTPC,
miner NMDC, Steel Authority of India and oil
producer ONGC, hold cash reserves of 1.8 trillion
rupees ($36.6 billion), media reports have said.
Any cash returned through share buybacks would help the
government, the biggest shareholder in these companies, while
investment in share sales of other state-run firms would help
the faltering divestment plan.
"It seems fiscal management is right on top of the
government's mind," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of
research at SMC Global Securities.
"They are looking at all modes possible to reach their 400
billion rupees target -- if not this year, then early next
year."
On Thursday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs
approved the buyback proposal and allowed cash-rich state firms
to bid in the divestment programme.
"It all depends on companies, it is just an enabling
provision," Praful Patel, minister of heavy industries, told
reporters.
New Delhi is widely expected to miss its deficit target of
4.6 percent of GDP for the fiscal year ending March, in part
due to the government's inability to raise its target of 400
billion rupees ($8.1) billion through state-company share sales.
So far this fiscal year, the government has only raised
about $250 million. It is expected to raise another $2.5 billion
by selling 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp in a
share auction on Thursday.
Analysts said the government needs to cut its holding in
several firms and is likely to encourage share sales in these.
Under current regulations, listed companies are required to
have minimum public shareholding of 10 percent, but at least
eight state firms, including Hindustan Copper, HMT
, MMTC Ltd and State Trading Corp
currently don't comply with these rules, analysts said.
Other cash-rich companies, such as Coal India or NTPC or
SAIL, whose cash reserves are far beyond their expansion or
acquisition plans, may consider investing in share sales in
other public sector companies.
"If the companies have surplus cash they can go for this
option," a government source said adding: "The final decision
would be taken by the company boards."
($1=49.2 rupees)
