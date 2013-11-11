MUMBAI Nov 11 India is reviving plans to sell
its 10 percent stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp,
worth about $800 million, and will launch investor roadshows in
the United States on Tuesday, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
The government's Department of Disinvestment (DoD), which
oversees stake sales in state companies, has also completed most
of the overseas roadshows to sell a 5 percent stake in state
miner Coal India, which could fetch about $1.5
billion, the sources told Reuters.
The department hopes to launch stake sales in the two state
companies before Dec. 15, after which overseas investors
typically go on Christmas and New Year holidays, they said.
"We would like to launch both before mid-December, but not
sure if we will be able to do that," one of the sources said.
"IOC (Indian Oil Corp) roadshows are starting from the 12th
(of November), even though it is a difficult issue to market
because of the sector problems," the source said, referring to
losses that state oil retailers can incur because of
state-capped rates for sales of diesel, kerosene and cooking
gas.
Both the sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of the matter. DoD officials, as well as officials at Indian Oil
and Coal India could not be reached for comment.